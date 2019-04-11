Police and customs found 36 boxes of electronic products, including second-hand mobile phones, computer tablets and electronic components. Photo: Handout
Police and customs seize electronic goods and arrest two suspected smugglers after high-speed sea chase in Hong Kong
- Police craft gave chase as speedboat carrying two men makes for mainland Chinese waters
- Boat intercepted off Waglan Island and officers find 36 boxes of electronic products
Topic | Crime
Police and customs found 36 boxes of electronic products, including second-hand mobile phones, computer tablets and electronic components. Photo: Handout