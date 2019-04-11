The High Court in Admiralty. Mr Justice Joseph Yau Chi-lap will sentence five Taiwanese men for trafficking in dangerous drugs on May 7. Photo: Roy Issa
Five Taiwanese men confess to trafficking HK$5.9 million worth of Ice and ketamine to Hong Kong from Cambodia
- Men said strangers offered a free trip to Cambodia and HK$25,000 in cash
- Sentences to be handed down on May 7
Topic | Hong Kong courts
