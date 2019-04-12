Channels

The 16-year-old pupil was injured in a fight in the school changing room. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Teenage boy at private Hong Kong secondary school seriously injured after being gouged in face with pen during fight with fellow pupil

  • Rosaryhill School in Happy Valley called for ambulance after fight between 16-year-old Form Three pupil and 17-year-old Form Two rival in changing room
  • Incident was related to a quarrel over eye contact at a bus stop outside campus two days earlier, police said
Topic |   Hong Kong schools
Danny Mok

Danny Mok  

Published: 12:09am, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:34am, 12 Apr, 2019

The scandal at Baptist (Sha Tin Wai) Lui Ming Choi Primary School came to light in October. Photo: Google
Education

Law enforcement agencies in Hong Kong investigate top primary school suspected of misappropriating funds collected from pupils for trips to Australia

  • Baptist (Sha Tin Wai) Lui Ming Choi Primary School failed to follow official guidelines in arranging trips, Education Bureau says
  • School staff involved in misconduct have been disciplined, bureau says
Topic |   Education
Shirley Zhao

Shirley Zhao  

Published: 8:28pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:38pm, 11 Apr, 2019

