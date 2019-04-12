In both cases, one man asked the taxi driver for directions while another snatched the bag. Photo: Alamy
Two Hong Kong taxi drivers robbed in 45 minutes as one man asks for directions while another snatches bag from the back
- Police source says it is likely crimes are linked given similarity in method
- Incidents happened 2.5km apart in Chai Wan and Shau Kei Wan, with second taxi driver losing HK$2,500
