Mountain Shore residences in Ma On Shan. The child was found unresponsive at a Mountain Shore flat by his mother. Photo: Nathan Tsui
Law and Crime

Six-month-old boy declared dead after found unconscious in cot at Ma On Shan home, cause of death unknown

  • Child was found with head covered by a blanket when mother woke
  • Police source said the child had recently been ill
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 4:52pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:58pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Mountain Shore residences in Ma On Shan. The child was found unresponsive at a Mountain Shore flat by his mother. Photo: Nathan Tsui
