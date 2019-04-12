Mountain Shore residences in Ma On Shan. The child was found unresponsive at a Mountain Shore flat by his mother. Photo: Nathan Tsui
Six-month-old boy declared dead after found unconscious in cot at Ma On Shan home, cause of death unknown
- Child was found with head covered by a blanket when mother woke
- Police source said the child had recently been ill
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
