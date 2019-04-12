Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong’s top court ruled that the charge of ‘obtaining access to a computer for criminal or dishonest gain’ should not apply to a person’s own device. Photo: Alamy
Law and Crime

Hong Kong security chief John Lee wants work to proceed at speed on law to tackle upskirting following top court’s ruling on use of ‘one-size-fits-all’ charge

  • Lee denies there was any ill will behind previous prosecutions using charge
  • Security Bureau and Department of Justice both agree legislative work is necessary, he tells lawmakers
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Published: 6:44pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:20pm, 12 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong’s top court ruled that the charge of ‘obtaining access to a computer for criminal or dishonest gain’ should not apply to a person’s own device. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.