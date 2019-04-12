Hong Kong’s top court ruled that the charge of ‘obtaining access to a computer for criminal or dishonest gain’ should not apply to a person’s own device. Photo: Alamy
Hong Kong security chief John Lee wants work to proceed at speed on law to tackle upskirting following top court’s ruling on use of ‘one-size-fits-all’ charge
- Lee denies there was any ill will behind previous prosecutions using charge
- Security Bureau and Department of Justice both agree legislative work is necessary, he tells lawmakers
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong’s top court ruled that the charge of ‘obtaining access to a computer for criminal or dishonest gain’ should not apply to a person’s own device. Photo: Alamy