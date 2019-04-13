Chan Tong-kai and his girlfriend Poon Hiu-wing went on a trip to Taiwan. Photo: Handout
‘Body folded in suitcase’: gruesome details emerge of Hong Kong man’s killing of pregnant girlfriend in Taiwan
- Chan Tong-kai said his girlfriend told him the father of her unborn baby was her former boyfriend and showed a video of her having sex with another man
- He admitted he hit her head against wall and strangled her before dumping her body in bushes
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Chan Tong-kai and his girlfriend Poon Hiu-wing went on a trip to Taiwan. Photo: Handout