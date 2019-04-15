The ride-hailing service has been struggling to comply with local laws since it arrived in Hong Kong in 2014. Photo: Winson Wong
24 Uber drivers appeal conviction in Hong Kong’s High Court, arguing they fell victim to traffic law that has failed to keep pace with technology
- Appeal stemmed from conviction last July of 28 drivers, aged 22 to 60, who were found guilty of driving passengers without a hire car permit
- Lawyer argues that drivers were merely fulfilling their contractual obligations with Uber and not receiving direct payment from passengers
Topic | Uber
