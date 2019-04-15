Hong Kong police said the number of fraud cases rose 18 per cent last year to 8,372. Among those cases, there were 2,064 reports of social media scams. Photo: Alamy
Online shopping scams are up nearly 35 per cent from 2018, Hong Kong police figures show
- Average of six reported cases of online shopping fraud per day, police say
- Scams include electronics, handbags, mooncake vouchers and concert tickets
Topic | Scams and swindles
Hong Kong police said the number of fraud cases rose 18 per cent last year to 8,372. Among those cases, there were 2,064 reports of social media scams. Photo: Alamy