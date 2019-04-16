Police are investigating if a money dispute between the mahjong club shareholder and business partners was the cause of the attacks.
Mahjong club shareholder in Hong Kong seriously injured in knife attack after two sons beaten up at Mong Kok venue
- Police suspect the assault on brothers was to lure their father to the place, according to sources
- Officers are looking into whether case at Dynasty Plaza is linked to money dispute
