The unrest three years ago was sparked by a row between officers from the hawker control team and street vendors on Argyle Street during Lunar New Year. Photo: AP
Hong Kong man who threw brick at police ‘for fun’ during Mong Kok riot granted permission to appeal after judge agrees he did not act as badly as another who tried to torch taxi
- Judge says Tang Ho-ying, 26, and his lawyer raised a reasonable argument
- Tang was jailed for two years and 10 months last April
Topic | Mong Kok riot
