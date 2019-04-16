Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Lau Sui-wo pleaded not guilty to five counts of indecent assault at Kowloon City Court. Photo: Jasmine Siu.
Law and Crime

Filipino domestic helper accuses Hong Kong employer of indecently assaulting her five times in space of six days as wife and children slept in bedrooms

  • The 43-year-old helper, identified only as X in court, testified to a series of incidents which escalated from obscene gestures to physical touches
  • Lau Sui-wo, 45, pleaded not guilty to five counts of indecent assault
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 7:43pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:43pm, 16 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lau Sui-wo pleaded not guilty to five counts of indecent assault at Kowloon City Court. Photo: Jasmine Siu.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.