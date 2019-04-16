Lau Sui-wo pleaded not guilty to five counts of indecent assault at Kowloon City Court. Photo: Jasmine Siu.
Filipino domestic helper accuses Hong Kong employer of indecently assaulting her five times in space of six days as wife and children slept in bedrooms
- The 43-year-old helper, identified only as X in court, testified to a series of incidents which escalated from obscene gestures to physical touches
- Lau Sui-wo, 45, pleaded not guilty to five counts of indecent assault
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Lau Sui-wo pleaded not guilty to five counts of indecent assault at Kowloon City Court. Photo: Jasmine Siu.