The husband of Hong Kong superstar Sammi Cheng, Andy Hui apologies for his actions after a video circulated of him in a vehicle with another woman. Photo: Felix Wong
Law and Crime

Racy video of ‘queen of Canto-pop’ Sammi Cheng’s husband Andy Hui in back of vehicle with another woman sparks privacy concerns over on-board cameras

  • Chinese-language news site Apple Daily releases 16-minute video of pair kissing on journey from Tai Hang to Lei Yue Mun
  • Former privacy commissioner and barrister says driver and Apple Daily run risk of breaching Hong Kong law
Topic |   Law
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Published: 9:28pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:29pm, 16 Apr, 2019

