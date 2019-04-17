The scene of the incident, after the white car had flipped on its side following a chase. Photo: TVB News
High-speed chase in Hong Kong ends in arrest of pair at gunpoint after vehicle rams police car, mounts road divider and flips
- Driver was seen trying to break open his window and escape, ignoring repeated verbal warnings by officers to stop
- Pursuit began after police’s number plate detection technology indicated that the car licence had expired
