Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The scene of the incident, after the white car had flipped on its side following a chase. Photo: TVB News
Law and Crime

High-speed chase in Hong Kong ends in arrest of pair at gunpoint after vehicle rams police car, mounts road divider and flips

  • Driver was seen trying to break open his window and escape, ignoring repeated verbal warnings by officers to stop
  • Pursuit began after police’s number plate detection technology indicated that the car licence had expired
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 2:05pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:04pm, 17 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The scene of the incident, after the white car had flipped on its side following a chase. Photo: TVB News
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.