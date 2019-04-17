Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Lau Sui-wo, 45, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of indecent assault at Kowloon City Court. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Law and Crime

Filipino domestic helper made up claims of indecent assault against employer because she needed reason to leave without being fired, defence says

  • Defence for Lau Sui-wo says helper was angry because her employer had scolded her and made two complaints to agency about her work
  • Kowloon City Court had earlier heard Lau had made obscene gestures and groped domestic helper
Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 7:01pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:02pm, 17 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lau Sui-wo, 45, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of indecent assault at Kowloon City Court. Photo: Jasmine Siu
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.