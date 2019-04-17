Lau Sui-wo, 45, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of indecent assault at Kowloon City Court. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Filipino domestic helper made up claims of indecent assault against employer because she needed reason to leave without being fired, defence says
- Defence for Lau Sui-wo says helper was angry because her employer had scolded her and made two complaints to agency about her work
- Kowloon City Court had earlier heard Lau had made obscene gestures and groped domestic helper
Topic | Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Lau Sui-wo, 45, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of indecent assault at Kowloon City Court. Photo: Jasmine Siu