Yan Chai Hospital Tung Chi Ying Memorial Secondary School in Ma On Shan. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Schoolboy arrested on suspicion of assaulting female classmate at Hong Kong school hit by spate of bullying incidents earlier this year

  • Form Three pupil claims she was molested during dispute over a stolen card
  • In January, eight students from Yan Chai Hospital Tung Chi Ying Memorial Secondary School in Ma On Shan were arrested after a video emerged of classmate being stripped and assaulted.
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 10:29pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:33pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Yan Chai Hospital Tung Chi Ying Memorial Secondary School in Ma On Shan. Photo: Handout
