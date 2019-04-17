Yan Chai Hospital Tung Chi Ying Memorial Secondary School in Ma On Shan. Photo: Handout
Schoolboy arrested on suspicion of assaulting female classmate at Hong Kong school hit by spate of bullying incidents earlier this year
- Form Three pupil claims she was molested during dispute over a stolen card
- In January, eight students from Yan Chai Hospital Tung Chi Ying Memorial Secondary School in Ma On Shan were arrested after a video emerged of classmate being stripped and assaulted.
