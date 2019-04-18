Security guards are stationed outside the Hong Kong Airlines office in Tung Chung. Photo: Felix Wong
Factions fighting for control of Hong Kong Airlines meet to broker deal amid claims of office break-in and theft of documents
- Self-proclaimed chairman Zhong Guosong says HNA Group representatives ‘stormed’ Hong Kong Airlines’ office and removed papers
- However, carrier denies there has been any break-in or theft
Topic | Hong Kong Airlines
Security guards are stationed outside the Hong Kong Airlines office in Tung Chung. Photo: Felix Wong