A customs officer displays some of the drugs found in the suspect. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong customs arrest Nigerian woman who landed at airport with more than half a kilogram of cocaine hidden in her body
- Suspect, 37, was taken to hospital for a check-up and confirmed to have foreign objects in her body
- She had claimed to be a businesswoman and was acting suspiciously when she arrived on flight from Lagos
Topic | Drugs
