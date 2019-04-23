Smartphone users would not be aware that hackers had taken control of their device. Photo: AP
Hong Kong police step up cybersecurity campaign as hackers steal HK$147 million – a 16-fold rise – from victims in year
- Police recorded 47 hacking cases last year compared with 37 incidents and HK$9.1 million lost in 2017
- Hacked devices included mobile phones, tablets and computers
Topic | Scams and swindles
