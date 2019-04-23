Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Smartphone users would not be aware that hackers had taken control of their device. Photo: AP
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police step up cybersecurity campaign as hackers steal HK$147 million – a 16-fold rise – from victims in year

  • Police recorded 47 hacking cases last year compared with 37 incidents and HK$9.1 million lost in 2017
  • Hacked devices included mobile phones, tablets and computers
Topic |   Scams and swindles
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Published: 7:00am, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 23 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Smartphone users would not be aware that hackers had taken control of their device. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.