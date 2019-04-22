Police display the fake notes and equipment seized during their operation. Photo: Sam Tsang
Four arrested in Hong Kong as police raid flat and seize more than 1,100 fake banknotes after spate of cases involving shops receiving counterfeit bills
- Commercial Crime Bureau officers swoop on Aberdeen flat and arrest suspected ringleader, 32
- Two other men and a woman, aged 24 to 43, suspected to have been recruited to spend counterfeit cash in West Kowloon shops
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
