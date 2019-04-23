The couple own homes next to each other, with Teresa Cheng’s on the left. Photo: Winson Wong
Otto Poon, husband of Hong Kong’s justice chief, fined HK$20,000 for illegal pool in his garden
- Controversy erupted last year after top engineer and wife Teresa Cheng were found to have installed structures in their adjacent luxury homes
- Defence had earlier argued that installation was ‘just a bag of water placed in garden’
Topic | Teresa Cheng
The couple own homes next to each other, with Teresa Cheng’s on the left. Photo: Winson Wong