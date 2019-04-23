Channels

West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Testimony in the case continues on Wednesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Law and Crime

‘He said he was helping me’: Indonesian domestic helper accuses employer’s father-in-law of groping under the guise of improving her body odour

  • Said 76-year-old retiree massaged her breasts on six occasions
  • Defendant has denied all six charges of indecent assault
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 8:38pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:38pm, 23 Apr, 2019

West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Testimony in the case continues on Wednesday. Photo: Felix Wong
