West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Testimony in the case continues on Wednesday. Photo: Felix Wong
‘He said he was helping me’: Indonesian domestic helper accuses employer’s father-in-law of groping under the guise of improving her body odour
- Said 76-year-old retiree massaged her breasts on six occasions
- Defendant has denied all six charges of indecent assault
