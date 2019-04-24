Workers prepare to remove the illegal structures at former Chief Secretary Henry Tang’s house at Kowloon Tong in 2013. Photo: David Wong
Otto Poon’s fine for illegal structure less than half the biggest one handed out by Hong Kong courts
- The HK$20,000 fine slapped on the husband of justice minister Teresa Cheng was much lower than the HK$50,000 paid by the wife of former Chief Secretary Henry Tang
- Poon’s swimming pool installed without planning permission was a great deal different to Tang’s complex basement development
Topic | Teresa Cheng
Workers prepare to remove the illegal structures at former Chief Secretary Henry Tang’s house at Kowloon Tong in 2013. Photo: David Wong