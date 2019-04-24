Channels

The group of nine, including Tanya Chan (in yellow), among supporters at the West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Four of nine Occupy leaders jailed for up to 16 months over roles in Hong Kong’s 2014 umbrella movement

  • Sentencing marks end of years of prosecutions brought against leaders and participants who took part in 79-day protest
  • Lawmaker Tanya Chan has sentencing adjourned over life-threatening condition requiring brain surgery
Topic |   Occupy Central
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 10:46am, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:04pm, 24 Apr, 2019

The group of nine, including Tanya Chan (in yellow), among supporters at the West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang
The defendants (left to right): Tommy Cheung Sau-yin; Chung Yiu-wa; Tanya Chan; Chu Yiu-ming; Chan Kin-man; Benny Tai; Raphael Wong; Lee Wing-tat; and Shiu Ka-chun. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Occupy leaders found guilty over role in Hong Kong’s 2014 umbrella movement

  • They made up the last group to be tried over 79-day protests for greater democracy in the city
  • Judge rules that, while Hong Kong courts recognise the notion of civil disobedience, it ‘is not a defence to a criminal charge’
Topic |   Occupy Central
SCMP

Chris Lau  

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 10:40am, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:25pm, 23 Apr, 2019

The defendants (left to right): Tommy Cheung Sau-yin; Chung Yiu-wa; Tanya Chan; Chu Yiu-ming; Chan Kin-man; Benny Tai; Raphael Wong; Lee Wing-tat; and Shiu Ka-chun. Photo: Sam Tsang
