The group of nine, including Tanya Chan (in yellow), among supporters at the West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang
Four of nine Occupy leaders jailed for up to 16 months over roles in Hong Kong’s 2014 umbrella movement
- Sentencing marks end of years of prosecutions brought against leaders and participants who took part in 79-day protest
- Lawmaker Tanya Chan has sentencing adjourned over life-threatening condition requiring brain surgery
Topic | Occupy Central
The defendants (left to right): Tommy Cheung Sau-yin; Chung Yiu-wa; Tanya Chan; Chu Yiu-ming; Chan Kin-man; Benny Tai; Raphael Wong; Lee Wing-tat; and Shiu Ka-chun. Photo: Sam Tsang
Occupy leaders found guilty over role in Hong Kong’s 2014 umbrella movement
- They made up the last group to be tried over 79-day protests for greater democracy in the city
- Judge rules that, while Hong Kong courts recognise the notion of civil disobedience, it ‘is not a defence to a criminal charge’
