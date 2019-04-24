Ha Ting-pong, 41, leaves the High Court. He was dismissed by Bonjour Cosmetic Wholesale Centre in March 2011. Photo: Handout
Family of fraudsters who bilked Hong Kong cosmetics giant Bonjour out of HK$40 million is ordered to repay HK$600,000 – about 1.5 per cent
- Judge orders son and father to each pay HK$300,000
- Family used inflated salaries and 35 fake identities to steal company funds
