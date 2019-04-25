From left: Chan Kin-man, Benny Tai and Reverend Chu outside court on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Should Hong Kong’s Occupy leaders appeal? Pushing back against jail sentences would be risky, scholars say
- Legal experts warn that appeal courts could impose even heavier penalties
- Nine democracy leaders and activists were found guilty earlier this month of a string of public nuisance charges
Topic | Occupy Central
Hong Kong lawmaker Tanya Chan addresses supporters and the media. Photo: Sam Tsang.
Brain tumour ‘larger than a ping-pong ball’ prompts deferment of Hong Kong lawmaker Tanya Chan’s Occupy sentencing
- Civic Party lawmaker says condition discovered after medical check-up as she was expecting long jail term and wanted to reassure her mother she was healthy
- Diagnosis on whether growth is cancerous can only be made during open-brain surgery
