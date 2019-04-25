Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

High Court judge Patrick Li accepted in mitigation that the mainlanders had provided useful information against their co-defendants, which was an important reason for their guilty pleas. Photo: Roy Issa
Law and Crime

Men ‘would have tied up staff and used knives and guns’ to rob shop stocked with HK$50 million worth of luxury watches if police had not intervened, court hears

  • High Court hears officers watched four mainland Chinese men carry out reconnaissance on targeted shop in Tsim Sha Tsui on six occasions
  • Men were recruited in Shenzhen and brought to Hong Kong illegally to team up with two locals
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 7:19pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:18pm, 25 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

High Court judge Patrick Li accepted in mitigation that the mainlanders had provided useful information against their co-defendants, which was an important reason for their guilty pleas. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.