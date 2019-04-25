High Court judge Patrick Li accepted in mitigation that the mainlanders had provided useful information against their co-defendants, which was an important reason for their guilty pleas. Photo: Roy Issa
Men ‘would have tied up staff and used knives and guns’ to rob shop stocked with HK$50 million worth of luxury watches if police had not intervened, court hears
- High Court hears officers watched four mainland Chinese men carry out reconnaissance on targeted shop in Tsim Sha Tsui on six occasions
- Men were recruited in Shenzhen and brought to Hong Kong illegally to team up with two locals
