The crystal meth was disguised as packets of coffee powder and hidden in an airmail parcel that arrived from the United States. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong Customs seize 10 ½ kg of crystal meth, arresting mainland Chinese man
- The drug, with a street value of HK$5.7 million, was delivered in an airmail parcel from California last week, disguised as packets of coffee
