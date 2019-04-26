Screen capture showing the collision between a BMW and a taxi in Sha Tin early on Friday morning. Photo: Cable TV News
Hong Kong man arrested after collision that killed taxi driver
- The crash occurred shortly after midnight on Friday in Sha Tin
- The 33-year-old man was arrested for dangerous driving causing death and is in a critical condition at Prince of Wales Hospital
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
