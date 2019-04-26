Yeung Tsang is accused of taking pictures of a female patient’s face and body using a smartphone camera at Tuen Mun Hospital on February 8. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong doctor accused of taking unauthorised photos of female patient faces one charge fewer after ‘obtaining access to computer’ rap dropped
- Prosecutors decided to shelve the charge after the High Court ruled earlier this month the law could not be used for crimes committed with personal devices
- Yeung Tsang, a doctor at Tuen Mun Hospital, still faces one charge of taking photos of a patient without their consent
Topic | Law
Yeung Tsang is accused of taking pictures of a female patient’s face and body using a smartphone camera at Tuen Mun Hospital on February 8. Photo: Dickson Lee