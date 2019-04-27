Officials with the Customs and Excise Department display the drugs seized this week in the departments biggest cocaine bust since 2012. Photo: Edmond So
Cocaine traffickers go upscale: latest major bust in Hong Kong involves designer luggage, high-class rooms and a glittering sum of US$30 million
- Largest cocaine bust ever in the city centre hauls in 250kg
- Suitcases found in the operation cost almost HK$10,000
Topic | Crime
Officials with the Customs and Excise Department display the drugs seized this week in the departments biggest cocaine bust since 2012. Photo: Edmond So