Animal welfare inspectors continue their rescue on Sunday for the cats and dogs remaining at the Stray Wonderland shelter in Ta Kwu Ling. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Law and Crime

Animal shelter nightmare: rescue continues at New Territories facility found with at least 10 rotting carcasses of cats and dogs

  • At least two dogs saved on Sunday morning as former pet owners gather
  • A 62-year-old man, said to be the site manager, arrested for animal cruelty
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Published: 4:33pm, 28 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:05pm, 28 Apr, 2019

Animal welfare inspectors continue their rescue on Sunday for the cats and dogs remaining at the Stray Wonderland shelter in Ta Kwu Ling. Photo: Jonathan Wong
An aerial shot of Stray Wonderland animal shelter in Ta Kwu Ling. Photo: Hong Kong Animal Post
Law and Crime

Decomposing bodies of dogs and cats found at New Territories animal shelter with nearly 100 malnourished animals living amid a ‘sea of urine and faeces’

  • Nearly 100 malnourished animals rescued and sent for treatment
  • One man arrested for animal cruelty with investigation under way
Topic |   Animals
Naomi Ng

Naomi Ng  

Published: 9:23pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:25pm, 27 Apr, 2019

An aerial shot of Stray Wonderland animal shelter in Ta Kwu Ling. Photo: Hong Kong Animal Post
