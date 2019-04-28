Animal welfare inspectors continue their rescue on Sunday for the cats and dogs remaining at the Stray Wonderland shelter in Ta Kwu Ling. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Animal shelter nightmare: rescue continues at New Territories facility found with at least 10 rotting carcasses of cats and dogs
- At least two dogs saved on Sunday morning as former pet owners gather
- A 62-year-old man, said to be the site manager, arrested for animal cruelty
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Animal welfare inspectors continue their rescue on Sunday for the cats and dogs remaining at the Stray Wonderland shelter in Ta Kwu Ling. Photo: Jonathan Wong
An aerial shot of Stray Wonderland animal shelter in Ta Kwu Ling. Photo: Hong Kong Animal Post
Decomposing bodies of dogs and cats found at New Territories animal shelter with nearly 100 malnourished animals living amid a ‘sea of urine and faeces’
- Nearly 100 malnourished animals rescued and sent for treatment
- One man arrested for animal cruelty with investigation under way
Topic | Animals
An aerial shot of Stray Wonderland animal shelter in Ta Kwu Ling. Photo: Hong Kong Animal Post