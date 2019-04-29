Taiwan murder suspect Chan Tong-kai (left) has been in custody for more than a year, but on a different charge. Photo: Felix Wong
Length of jail term for Hong Kong man over money laundering to determine if he will escape extradition to Taiwan for murder
- Legal experts expect a short sentence as prosecutors are unable to use murder as a predicate to money laundering
- Taking into account 13 months in custody, suspect can flee city before extradition bill is passed
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Taiwan murder suspect Chan Tong-kai (left) has been in custody for more than a year, but on a different charge. Photo: Felix Wong