The car was spotted travelling in the wrong direction on Saturday evening. Photo: Facebook
Driver in Hong Kong surrenders to police after travelling through tunnel of new Central-Wan Chai Bypass against direction of traffic
- The 65-year-old driver was taking his boss, former actor Charlie Ng, to Central but was unsure of the route
- Startled motorists in tunnel either slowed down or stopped their vehicles, while honking their horns
