The Terrex vehicles were held in Hong Kong for more than three months. Photo: AP
Shipping firm APL and mainland Chinese captain guilty over Singaporean Terrex armoured troop carriers impounded in Hong Kong
- Verdict comes nearly three years after seizure of the unlicensed vehicles, which caused a rare rift between the two cities in 2016
- APL and the mainland Chinese shipmaster were convicted of breaching the city’s Import and Export Ordinance
Topic | Singapore military vehicle seizure
The Terrex vehicles were held in Hong Kong for more than three months. Photo: AP