Chan Tong-kai had already been held for 13 months. Photo: Winson Wong
Sentence for man who killed girlfriend in Taiwan sets effective deadline for Hong Kong government’s extradition plan
- Officials have cited Chan Tong-kai’s case in defence of plans to widen the list of jurisdictions Hong Kong extradites to
- His sentence means they have until August 2020 to push through the bill in time to hand him over
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Tens of thousands hit the streets on Sunday against the extradition bill. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Former security chief Regina Ip sees echoes of 2003 in Hong Kong’s extradition law protest which brought thousands to streets on Sunday
- Ip compares scenes on Sunday to campaign 16 years ago against a national security law that ultimately forced her to quit
