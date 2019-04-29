Channels

Chan Tong-kai had already been held for 13 months. Photo: Winson Wong
Law and Crime

Sentence for man who killed girlfriend in Taiwan sets effective deadline for Hong Kong government’s extradition plan

  • Officials have cited Chan Tong-kai’s case in defence of plans to widen the list of jurisdictions Hong Kong extradites to
  • His sentence means they have until August 2020 to push through the bill in time to hand him over
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 3:15pm, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:46pm, 29 Apr, 2019

Chan Tong-kai had already been held for 13 months. Photo: Winson Wong
Tens of thousands hit the streets on Sunday against the extradition bill. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Former security chief Regina Ip sees echoes of 2003 in Hong Kong’s extradition law protest which brought thousands to streets on Sunday

  • Ip compares scenes on Sunday to campaign 16 years ago against a national security law that ultimately forced her to quit
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 3:03pm, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:12pm, 29 Apr, 2019

Tens of thousands hit the streets on Sunday against the extradition bill. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
