Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Law and Crime

The battle over Hong Kong’s controversial small-house policy is not finished

  • The High Court has upheld the right of indigenous male villagers to build homes on private land
  • But few were satisfied by the judgment, with challenges and policy headaches still to come
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
SCMP

Shirley Zhao  

Gary Cheung  

Published: 8:00am, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 8:44am, 1 May, 2019

New Territories villagers gathered at a rally on the small-house policy ruling at Heung Yee Kuk in Shek Mun on Tuesday. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Hong Kong rural villagers to appeal court ruling on small-house rights and vow to get more militant if government does not do more to fight their corner

  • More than 1,000 villagers from across the New Territories gathered at a rally at the headquarters of the Heung Yee Kuk, which represents their interests
  • Some suggested asking Beijing to interpret the Basic Law to restore their full rights, though the kuk says it has no immediate plans to do so
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Published: 9:30pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:11pm, 30 Apr, 2019

New Territories villagers gathered at a rally on the small-house policy ruling at Heung Yee Kuk in Shek Mun on Tuesday. Photo: Edmond So
