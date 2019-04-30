Hong Kong customs seized about 80kg of suspected cocaine on Monday night. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs seize another HK$80 million worth of cocaine, taking haul to 421kg in month, as local triads team up with Mexican drug syndicate
- In latest raid, in Tai Kok Tsui on Monday night, officers uncover slabs of suspected cocaine weighing 80kg
- Senior customs source says drug syndicate based in Mexico recently lined up with local triad gangs, hoping to smuggle cocaine to nearby countries via city
Topic | Drugs
