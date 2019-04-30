Canadian teacher Robert Scott Johnson leaves Kowloon City Court. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Canadian teacher accused of molesting two 6-year-old girls in Hong Kong kindergarten has case to answer, magistrate rules
- Robert Scott Johnson, 56, denies two counts of indecent assault after two K3 pupils accuse him of touching them in classroom
- Another teacher testifies she saw Johnson touching girl’s blanket and withdrawing his hand instantly when spotted
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Canadian teacher Robert Scott Johnson leaves Kowloon City Court. Photo: Jasmine Siu