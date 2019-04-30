Chan Hiu-sing drove into the mother as she waited at a bus stop with her daughter. Photo: Facebook
Driver jailed for 15 months in Hong Kong after knocking over mother on pavement, instantly severing her leg and leaving toddler traumatised
- Property agent Chan Hiu-sing, 30, previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm over the crash in Kwai Chung
- To Wing-nam, 36, lost her left leg instantly in the accident while her right foot was crushed and later had to be amputated
Topic | Hong Kong courts
