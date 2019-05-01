Police display seized evidence from phone fraud cases in 2018. Photo: Sam Tsang
Police report a surge in number of Hongkongers duped by phone fraudsters posing as officials from mainland China
- At least 43 local residents cheated out of a total of HK$30.5 million in first three months of 2019
- Police urge public to follow the “three dos” to protect against phone fraud: hang up, verify and get help
Topic | Scams and swindles
Police display seized evidence from phone fraud cases in 2018. Photo: Sam Tsang
The boy received a phone call from the scammer when his mother was not at home. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong boy, 15, stole mum’s jewellery to pay bogus mainland Chinese official HK$250,000 in latest phone scam
- The boy had been accused of involvement in a criminal case by man claiming to be a mainland Chinese law enforcement agent
Topic | Scams and swindles
The boy received a phone call from the scammer when his mother was not at home. Photo: Shutterstock