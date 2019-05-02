The Lighthouse Winmore was detained off the South Korean coast in November 2017. Photo: Reuters.
Shipping firm loses court bid to make Hong Kong authorities help it retrieve oil tanker detained over alleged oil transfer to North Korea
- High Court says detention of Lighthouse Winmore involves foreign affairs and is therefore central government’s responsibility under Basic Law
- Also, ship registration does not require Marine Department to perform what company has requested, judge says
Topic | North Korea sanctions
