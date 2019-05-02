Wong Wing-fung pleaded not guilty at Eastern Court to one count of indecency in public. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Hong Kong film student who stripped naked and tied red rope to genitals during Pride Parade performance denies indecently exposing himself
- Wong Wing-fung, 21, is accused of indecently exposing himself on Hennessy Road in Wan Chai during annual march on November 17
- Student had stood naked, his body tied to a nearby railing with a red rope taped to the ground and wrapped around his waist and genitals
