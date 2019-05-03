An ATM in Tsim Sha Tsui East MTR station malfunctioned and staff found an illegal card reader inserted in the slot. Photo: Alamy
Three tourists arrested after pinhole camera and illegal card reader found in cash machine in Hong Kong railway station
- Three men from Bulgaria believed to be key players of a fraud syndicate that ripped off card information then used it to make unauthorised withdrawals
- Investigation showed more than HK$200,000 had been stolen from accounts of seven clients of AEON Credit Service Limited
