Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Yuen Ming-kuen kept his eyes closed the judge recounted how he had used various excuses to assault the mother on six occasions in seven months before groping her 15-year-old daughter. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Law and Crime

Taoist monk molested mother and her 15-year-old daughter to ‘purge them of evil spirits’, Hong Kong court hears

  • District Court hears Yuen Ming-kuen told women he had special healing powers to negotiate with spirits which included touching their breasts and genitals
  • Deputy district judge Terence Wai slammed ‘ridiculous stories’ and convicted Yuen of six counts of indecent assault and one of assault occasioning actual bodily harm
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 7:33pm, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 8:01pm, 3 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Yuen Ming-kuen kept his eyes closed the judge recounted how he had used various excuses to assault the mother on six occasions in seven months before groping her 15-year-old daughter. Photo: Jasmine Siu
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.