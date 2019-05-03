The definition of marriage in Hong Kong is “the voluntary union for life of one man and one woman to the exclusion of all others”. Photo: Tory Ho
Reverend seeks assurance from Hong Kong court he will not be prosecuted for officiating same-sex marriage ceremony
- Marietta S Balaoro files unprecedented application to High Court after he was asked by same-sex couple to marry them last year
- Marriage Ordinance states it’s an offence for minister to wilfully celebrate a marriage knowing parties involved cannot comply with all legal provisions
Topic | LGBTQ
