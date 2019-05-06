Lawmaker Abraham Razack, the third most senior legislator, was voted chairman of the bills committee. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s pro-establishment camp regains control of bills committee scrutinising controversial extradition law with appointment of chairman
- Lawmakers voted to replace veteran pan-democrat James To with pro-Beijing Abraham Razack
- A meeting of the bills committee scheduled for Monday was pushed back till next week, the second delay after a pan-democrat filibuster last month
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
