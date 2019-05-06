Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China Technology Corporation claims Leighton Contractors (Asia) failed to return falsework and scaffolding structures, according to a court document. Photo: Dickson Lee
Law and Crime

Whistle-blower that exposed shoddy work on Hong Kong’s most expensive rail link to sue project’s main company Leighton Contractors (Asia) for HK$24 million

  • China Technology Corporation says falsework and scaffolding structures were not returned
  • Subcontractor had exposed shoddy work on the HK$97.1 billion (US$12.3 billion) Sha Tin-Central rail link
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 7:24pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 7:24pm, 6 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

China Technology Corporation claims Leighton Contractors (Asia) failed to return falsework and scaffolding structures, according to a court document. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.