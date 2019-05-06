China Technology Corporation claims Leighton Contractors (Asia) failed to return falsework and scaffolding structures, according to a court document. Photo: Dickson Lee
Whistle-blower that exposed shoddy work on Hong Kong’s most expensive rail link to sue project’s main company Leighton Contractors (Asia) for HK$24 million
- China Technology Corporation says falsework and scaffolding structures were not returned
- Subcontractor had exposed shoddy work on the HK$97.1 billion (US$12.3 billion) Sha Tin-Central rail link
