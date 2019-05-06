Police investigate a case at West Island School in Pok Fu Lam after a teacher threatened to jump from the roof. Photo: Edmond So
ESF teacher in Hong Kong threatens to jump from roof of West Island School campus after ‘being told she could lose her job’
- Woman who taught Chinese at Pok Fu Lam school had been told she was under observation and could be fired, according to her cousin
- She was rescued from building by police and firefighters
