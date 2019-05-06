Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police investigate a case at West Island School in Pok Fu Lam after a teacher threatened to jump from the roof. Photo: Edmond So
Law and Crime

ESF teacher in Hong Kong threatens to jump from roof of West Island School campus after ‘being told she could lose her job’

  • Woman who taught Chinese at Pok Fu Lam school had been told she was under observation and could be fired, according to her cousin
  • She was rescued from building by police and firefighters
Topic |   Hong Kong schools
Rachel Leung

Rachel Leung  

Published: 9:01pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 9:01pm, 6 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police investigate a case at West Island School in Pok Fu Lam after a teacher threatened to jump from the roof. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.