Senior immigration officer Angus Leung (right) and his partner Scott Adams arrive at the Court of Final Appeal. Photo: Nora Tam
Government can’t justify discriminatory treatment, lawyer for gay Hong Kong civil servant argues in final appeal over spousal rights
- Counsel for senior immigration officer Angus Leung says authorities have failed to explain link between protection of marriage and granting rights to client
Topic | LGBTQ
Senior immigration officer Angus Leung (right) and his partner Scott Adams arrive at the Court of Final Appeal. Photo: Nora Tam